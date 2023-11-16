Grizzly Insider: Linebacker Tyler Flink breaks down Montana's strong defensive play, talks Cat-Griz

MISSOULA — The No. 3-ranked Montana football team rolled past Portland State last week to win its sixth consecutive game.

As has become standard for the Grizzlies, the defense again played a lights-out game and quarterback Clifton McDowell led a balanced offense.

Linebacker Tyler Flink and Griz coach Bobby Hauck join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Hauck and Flink discuss the win over the Vikings and look ahead to this week's Cat-Griz game. Flink, a redshirt senior from Big Sky High School in Missoula, also talks about the Griz defense, which has allowed only 848 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 10 games this season. Both marks are by far the best in the Big Sky Conference this season. Flink has 52 tackles, including 4.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks, this season, the third-most on Montana.

Hansen and Corcoran close out the show by previewing the 122nd Brawl of the Wild.

No. 3 Montana and No. 4 Montana State kick off at noon Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.