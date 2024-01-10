Grizzly Insider: LB Levi Janacaro, Montana football put wrap on magical season, playoff run

MISSOULA — The Montana football team came up one win short of its ultimate goal this season; the Grizzlies suffered a 23-3 loss to South Dakota State in the NCAA Division I Football Championship last Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Still, the Grizzlies defied expectations in 2023, rolling to a 13-2 overall record, a Big Sky Conference championship, a blowout victory over rival Montana State and a memorable playoff run.

In this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran recap Montana's football season. They are also joined by senior linebacker Levi Janacaro, one of the Grizzlies top defensive players and the wearer of the program's legacy No. 37 jersey.

After dropping their Big Sky opener on the road at Northern Arizona, the Grizzlies reeled off seven straight Big Sky wins to claim the outright conference title, their first since 2009. Overall Montana won 10 straight games leading into the championship, including overtime playoff victories over Furman and North Dakota State, the latter of which will likely go down as an all-time great game in program history.

To watch this week's Grizzly Insider, see the video player above.