Grizzly Insider: Laolu Oke, Montana coaches break down strong Big Sky starts

MISSOULA — The men's and women's basketball teams have begun the Big Sky Conference portions of their 2023-24 schedules on a positive track.

The Grizzly men currently sit in a third-place tie in the league standings with a 4-2 mark (and a 13-6 record overall). The Lady Griz, meanwhile, are alone in third at 4-2 (and 12-5 overall).

In this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, men's coach Travis DeCuire and forward Laolu Oke, as well as women's coach Brian Holsinger join Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran to discuss their team's early Big Sky fortunes.

Following Monday's 77-62 victory at Weber State on Monday, the Montana men have won three in a row, including a 87-77 victory over rival Montana State in Bozeman on Jan. 20.

The Griz look to continue the trend on the road Thursday at Portland State and Saturday at Sacramento State.

The Lady Griz have won two of their past three conference games, including an 87-55 win at Weber State in which they had six players reach double figures and match a school record with 16 total 3-pointers.

Montana hosts Portland State on Thursday and Sacramento State on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

