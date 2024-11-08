Grizzly Insider: California homecoming great experience for childhood friends Aaron Fontes, Xavier Harris

MISSOULA — Last week served as a homecoming for a handful of California natives on the Montana football roster, including for two key members of the Grizzlies' offense — running back Xavier Harris and wide receiver Aaron Fontes.

Harris and Fontes, both seniors, are childhood friends and both graduated from Oxnard High School in Oxnard, Calif., before arriving in Missoula in the fall of 2020.

Harris caught a touchdown pass and Fontes also factored into the passing game while playing in their home state last week, which resulted in a 42-7 victory at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Harris and Fontes join this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show with hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran, where they discuss their return home and playing in front of a large contingent of family and friends. Harris and Fontes also talk about their their Grizzly careers together.

Also on this week's show, Montana coach Bobby Hauck sits down to recap the victory at Cal Poly and to set the stage for this Saturday's showdown versus UC Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

No. 7 Montana, with a 7-2 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Big Sky, welcomes No. 4 UC Davis for a scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff. The Aggies, under first-year head coach Tim Plough, are 8-1 overall, 5-0 in the league and tied for first place in the Big Sky standings with No. 2-ranked Montana State (9-0, 5-0).

The game, which has major playoff and conference-title implications, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

