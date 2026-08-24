Grizzlies announce new 'For Montana' football jersey patch

MISSOULA — Grizzly Athletics and the University of Montana Foundation announced a new partnership to directly support University of Montana students on Monday, with the Foundation becoming the first official jersey patch partner of Griz football.

Rather than feature a corporate sponsor, every Grizzly football player will wear a distinctive “For Montana” patch in 2026, raising awareness of the Foundation’s newly launched For Montana Scholarship Initiative , designed to expand scholarship support for Montana-resident students.

"This is an amazing opportunity for Grizzly Athletics to stand up for all Montana students," said first-year Montana football coach Bobby Kennedy. "This is bigger than athletics. These students are our family members, friends and neighbors, and they will go on to become Montana's future leaders and community builders. This initiative will benefit the entire state for generations to come, and we're proud to wear our support for it on our chests."

The For Montana Scholarship Initiative is a call to action that invites alumni, businesses, foundations and friends of the university to invest in the future of Montana students and the communities they will serve. Through renewable scholarships, the initiative aims to reduce financial barriers, increase educational opportunities and help more students build their futures in Montana.

The “For Montana” patch will debut Saturday when the Grizzlies open their season against Southern Utah at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, introducing the initiative to fans in attendance as well as television viewers and radio listeners across Montana and beyond.

The partnership marks the first time UM, the UM Foundation and Grizzly Athletics have joined forces to kick off a major scholarship initiative focused exclusively on Montana-resident students. It is also the first branded jersey patch in both program and Big Sky Conference history.

The patch was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor who provided a gift to athletics to secure the location on the Grizzly jerseys in support of the For Montana Initiative.

“This is a great partnership that gives our football program an opportunity to raise awareness for a wonderful cause that is important to the entire University of Montana community. I truly appreciate the donor’s willingness to think creatively about how they can support our football program while also giving back to and supporting the university as a whole,” UM director of athletics Kent Haslam said. “Partnerships like this demonstrate the meaningful impact we can have when we work together to support both our student-athletes and the broader campus community.”

In January, the NCAA approved the addition of commercial logos or patches on uniforms, equipment and apparel for any non-NCAA championship competition at the D-I level. Across the country, universities are using the newly available space to forge corporate sponsorship deals.

Related: Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill: Advertising on jerseys inevitable – and profitable

UM Athletics has chosen a different path. Rather than using the platform to promote a corporate brand, the program is dedicating it to raising awareness and support for scholarships that will benefit Montana students.

“Here at UM, we are of Montana and for Montana,” said UM President Jeremiah Shinn. “This innovative uniform patch will drive more awareness about the need to tear down barriers to higher education and workforce training for all Montana students.”

The initiative arrives at a critical moment for Montana. Employers and communities across Montana need skilled graduates to fill critical workforce needs across business, health care, education, technology, skilled trades, public service and other key sectors.

At the same time, affordability remains a significant barrier to higher education for many Montana families. Through expanded scholarship support, the For Montana Scholarship Initiative seeks to help more students overcome financial barriers, earn degrees and contribute their talents in communities throughout the state.

"Donors to the UM Foundation have transformed lives through scholarship support for generations, and this initiative builds on that remarkable legacy," said UM Foundation President and CEO Cindy Williams. "Every gift is an investment in a Montana student and in the future of our state. Together, we can create opportunity, strengthen communities, and help more students realize the promise of a University of Montana education."

Student-athlete scholarships awarded through Grizzly Athletics and administered in accordance with NCAA rules are separate from, and will not be affected by, the initiative.