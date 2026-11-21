MISSOULA — Montana's star offensive trio of quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, running back Eli Gillman and wide receiver Brooks Davis is among the best in the country.

Before facing rival Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild, Ah Yat, Gillman and Davis joined Scripps Sports to talk about their favorite moments of the season, top plays and more.

Watch the sit-down interview with the Big 3 in the video below.