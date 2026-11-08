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Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's win over Portland State

Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's win over Portland State
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MISSOULA — No. 12-ranked Montana won its second consecutive Big Sky Conference football game Saturday, running past Portland State 57-24 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Eli Gillman scored four touchdowns on the day to bring his career total to 78 total TDs and set a new Big Sky record.

Trey Bender and Jordan Tripp, who were on the call for the Scripps Sports broadcast, broke down the game during the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

Watch the above video for their analysis, as well as a postgame interview with Montana linebacker Nai Mose.

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