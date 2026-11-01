Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's win at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wah. — No. 14-ranked Montana came off its bye week facing a must-win situation, and the Grizzlies came away with a 42-33 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday atop "The Inferno" at Roos Field.

Montana improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference standings, while Eastern Washington slipped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the Big Sky.

Trey Bender and Jordan Tripp, who were on the call for the Scripps Sports broadcast, broke down the game during the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

Watch the above video for their analysis, as well as postgame interviews with Montana wide receiver Brooks Davis and linebacker Clay Oven.