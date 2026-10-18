Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's loss to Idaho

MISSOULA — No. 7-ranked Montana suffered its second consecutive shootout defeat Saturday, this time losing the Little Brown Stein to rival Idaho in a back-and-forth 42-35 affair.

Montana fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference standings, while Idaho improved to 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Sky.

Trey Bender and Jordan Tripp, who were on the call for the Scripps Sports broadcast, broke down the game during the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

Watch the above video for their analysis, as well as a postgame interview with Idaho running back Hayden Kincheloe, who had 44 yards and a touchdown in the Vandals' win.