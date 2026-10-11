High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's loss at Northern Arizona

Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's loss at Northern Arizona
Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp recap Montana's loss at Northern Arizona
Posted
and last updated

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — No. 2-ranked Montana found itself in a shootout on the road Saturday, falling 49-44 to No. 13 Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome. Montana fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky standings.

Trey Bender and Jordan Tripp, who were on the call for the Scripps Sports broadcast, broke down the Grizzlies' first Big Sky loss of the year during the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

Watch the above video for their analysis, as well as a postgame interview with Northern Arizona's Lindsey Graves, who made a huge play with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half.

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state