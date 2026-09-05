Griz postgame: Trey Bender, Jordan Tripp break down Montana's win over Drake

MISSOULA — The third-ranked Montana Grizzlies improved to 2-0 with a 45-10 non-conference win over Drake inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

Eli Gillman ran in three touchdowns to bring his career total to 53 rushing TDs and become UM's all-time leader in the category. He added a receiving score against the Bulldogs. In all, Gillman has 59 career touchdowns, which is tied with Chase Reynolds for the most in program history.

Scripps Sports' Trey Bender and Jordan Tripp were on the call for the game and broke down Montana's performance. Watch the video above for their analysis as well as a postgame interview with Griz wide receiver Ian Finch.