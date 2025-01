MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies took down rival Montana State 77-70 on Saturday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

UM improved to 13-8 overall and 6-2 in Big Sky play with the win while MSU fell to 8-13 and 3-5 in league play.

After the game, Griz head coach Travis DeCuire and senior guards Kai Johnson and Joe Pridgen met with the media to break down the win over the Bobcats.

