BOISE, Idaho — No. 2 seed Montana raced past Idaho 78-55 on Tuesday and into the Big Sky Conference men's championship game at Idaho Central Arena.

The Grizzlies (24-9) are seeking their first trip to the NCAA tournament since going in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. Afterward, UM coach Travis DeCuire and players Austin Patterson and Kai Johnson joined the postgame press conference to talk about the victory. To watch, see the video player above.