BOZEMAN — Montana held off Montana State 89-85 on Saturday in their Brawl of the Wild matchup at Worthington Arena. With the win, the Grizzlies picked up their ninth consecutive victory, and coach Travis DeCuire tied the program's all-time wins record at 221.

Afterwards, DeCuire and players Brandon Whitney and Kai Johnson met the media to discuss the game. To watch the full press conference, see the video players above.