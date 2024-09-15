Griz postgame: Coach Bobby Hauck, Nick Ostmo, Hayden Harris analyze Week 3 win over Morehead State

MISSOULA — The No. 8-ranked Montana Grizzlies bounced back Saturday after a Week 2 loss with a 59-2 blowout against the Morehead State Eagles at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, running back Nick Ostmo and defensive end Hayden Harris met with the media to reflect on Saturday's win and what this game meant for young players who got their first game experience.

Next up for the Montana is a home matchup against Western Carolina at Washington-Grizzly Stadium next week 1:00 p.m.

To view the full press conference click the video above.