Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Ryan Tirrell, Nick Ostmo break down Week 13 loss to Montana State

BOZEMAN — The No. 9 Montana Grizzlies fell to rival No. 2 Montana State 34-11 on Saturday in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana fell to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky play to finish out the regular season, while MSU rose to 12-0 and 8-0 in the league.

After the game, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Ryan Tirrell and senior running back Nick Ostmo met with the media. The Grizzlies now await their placement in the FCS playoffs bracket, which will be announced Sunday.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.


