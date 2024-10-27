Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Keali'i Ah Yat, Jaxon Lee break down Week 9 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The No. 9-ranked Montana Grizzlies shut out Northern Colorado 24-0 on Saturday at Nottingham Field. Montana's defense intercepted three passes and Keali'i Ah Yat and Eli Gillman each accounted for two touchdowns in the win.

UM improved to 6-2 and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play, while Northern Colorado fell to 1-7 and 1-3.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior safety Jaxon Lee and freshman quarterback Ah Yat all met with the media after the game to break down the win. To see the full interviews, check out the video above.