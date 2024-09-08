Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck breaks down No. 4 Montana's loss to No. 23 North Dakota

MISSOULA — The No. 4 Montana Grizzlies let a big lead slip away en route to a 27-24 loss at the hands of No. 23 North Dakota on Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

UM fell to 1-1 while UND improved to 1-1 in the early portion of the season.

Montana led 24-7 at halftime but never scored again in the second half, as the Fighting Hawks used long drives to eat at the clock and dominantly control the time of possession, while UM couldn't get anything going with it's limited reps on offense in that half.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck met with the media after the game to discuss went wrong for the Grizzlies. To see his full press conference, see the video above.