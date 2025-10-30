MISSOULA — Montana has an opportunity Saturday to get a monkey off its back.

The third-ranked Grizzlies, who are 8-0 this season following last week's 49-35 win at Sacramento State, travel to Ogden, Utah, to take on Weber State. The Wildcats have won the past three games versus Montana and five of the teams' past six meetings.

In this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran, UM coach Bobby Hauck and linebacker Caleb Otlewski join the show to talk about the undefeated season and the matchup at Weber State.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Undefeated Montana looks to snap Weber State losing streak

Hauck recaps the game versus the Hornets, which followed a war of words between Sac State president Dr. Luke Wood and Hauck. The 49 points the Griz scored are the second-most they've had in a game this season and the most they've had against a Big Sky Conference opponent.

Otlewski, a redshirt sophomore from Melissa, Texas, is in his second season playing for the Griz. He was a part-time starter in 2024 and has played in all eight games this season, totaling 32 tackles, including 4.5 for loss. He's also tied for the team lead with two interceptions this season. The Griz lead the Big Sky with 10 interceptions as a team.

Montana (8-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky) looks for its first win since 2012 at Weber State (3-5, 1-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Scripps Sports stations across Montana.