MISSOULA — It's that time of year. Montana and Montana State will meet for the 125th time in the regular season on Saturday in Bozeman with a lot on the line.

The Grizzlies, now No. 8 in the latest FCS poll, are coming off a 38-30 victory over ranked Idaho State last week. Montana has won three in a row heading into the most anticipated game of the year.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by head coach Bobby Kennedy and linebacker Justin Eklund to look back at last week's win and set the stage for UM's trip to Bozeman.

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Kennedy joins the show to analyze the victory over Idaho State, which was ranked No. 21 in the FCS poll heading into the game. Kennedy also sets the scene for the Brawl of the Wild matchup against No. 2 Montana State, which marks his head coaching debut in the rivalry series.

Montana State has clinched at least a share of the Big Sky title and can win it outright with a victory on Saturday. The Grizzlies can earn a share of the championship with a win in Bozeman.

Eklund joins the show this week to discuss his college football career and his journey to Montana. Eklund, from Rocklin, Calif., began his career at San Jose State, then transferred to Bowling Green after two years. He is currently in his final season of eligibility this year with the Grizzlies.

Scripps Sports will broadcast the Cat-Griz game on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show starts the day at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hosted by Trey Bender and Tom Wylie from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the show will feature live interviews, analysis and more leading up to kickoff between the Bobcats and Grizzlies at noon.

Ben Creighton will be on the call for Scripps Sports with analysts Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp joining him in the booth. Hansen and Toni Wetmore will be the sideline reporters.

