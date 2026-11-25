MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are set to begin the FCS playoffs Saturday night with a first-round home game against Incarnate Word.

The Griz, seeded No. 15 in the playoff bracket, are coming off a 42-16 loss at Montana State last week in the 125th regular-season meeting between the rivals. Montana finished the regular season under first-year coach Bobby Kennedy with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-3 mark in the Big Sky Conference.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran analyze last week's game between the Griz and the Cats. They are also joined by coach Kennedy, as well tight end Mariano Birdno.

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Kennedy joins the show to break down the game at Montana State, and to also look ahead to the postseason matchup with Incarnate Word. It will be the first meeting in history between the programs.

Coach Clint Killough's Cardinals, of the Southland Conference, visit Washington-Grizzly Stadium with an 8-4 overall record.

Birdno joins the show to talk about his path to Montana. Birdno, a Flagstaff, Ariz., native, transferred to UM prior to this season after spending the past two years at St. Thomas (Minn.). The 6-foot-6, 255 pounder has caught 20 passes for 221 yards so far this season.

The Montana-vs.-Incarnate Word game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPNU. The game is also avaiable via streaming on the ESPN app (with a valid TV provider login or an ESPN Unlimited/ESPN+ subscription) or through a live TV streaming service that carries ESPNU.

