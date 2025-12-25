MISSOULA — The 2025 football season for the Montana Grizzlies came to an end last Saturday in a 48-23 FCS semifinal loss to rival Montana State in Bozeman.

The Griz went 13-2 and set many program records in 2025 while earning the No. 3 seed for the playoffs. But the season will likely be most remembered for dropping two games to the Bobcats and falling one game shy of an appearance in the national title game.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran welcome Montana coach Bobby Hauck to look back on the semifinal game in Bozeman and to dissect the 2025 campaign.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Recapping the 2025 football season with coach Bobby Hauck

Also on this week's show, Hansen and Corcoran take a look at the Griz and Lady Griz basketball teams. Both open conference play on New Year's Day, with the Montana men welcoming Northern Arizona to Dahlberg Arena at 4 p.m. and the Lady Griz traveling to NAU for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

