MISSOULA — Coming off a 42-33 road victory over Eastern Washington last week, No. 12-ranked Montana is set to welcome Big Sky foe Portland State for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a typical offensive showing and a better defensive output, which produced 11 quarterback sacks. Coming into this week, Montana is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the league. Portland State, under first-year coach Chris Fisk, is 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Sky.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by head coach Bobby Kennedy and edge defender Clay Oven.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Position shift ignites motor for Montana's Clay Oven

Kennedy joins the program this week to recap the victory at Eastern Washington. Oven, the current wearer of Montana's No. 37 legacy jersey, comes on to discus, in particular, his position change from linebacker to edge and the impact its had on his season so far.

Hansen and Corcoran also talk about Montana's victory over EWU and take a look around the Big Sky Conference with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The game between the Grizzlies and Vikings will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday and air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

