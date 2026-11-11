Griz Insider: Multi-role standout Tanner Huff brings Butte grit to Montana

MISSOULA — What a game it was last Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Not only did No. 12-ranked Montana hammered Portland State 57-24, but Eli Gillman rushed for four touchdowns to break the Big Sky Conference record for total career touchdowns with 78.

It was the latest performance in what has been a record-smashing season for Gillman.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran discuss Gillman's day and his season at large with coach Bobby Kennedy.

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Kennedy also joins the show to discuss this week's prime-time matchup at home against No. 21 Idaho State, which is coming off a triple-overtime loss last week to Montana State. Kennedy also recaps last week's victory over Portland State.

Also joining the show is Tanner Huff, a sixth-year safety out of Butte High. Huff discusses his impact on defense this season, as well as his career journey with the Grizzlies. Huff was a first-team All-Big Sky special teams performer a year ago.

Montana brings a 7-3 overall record and a 5-2 Big Sky mark into Saturday's game against Idaho State (6-4, 3-4 Big Sky). The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. from Washington-Grizzly Stadium and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, as well as streaming on ESPN+.