MISSOULA — Fresh off a 36-14 homecoming rout of Northern Colorado last week, the Montana Grizzlies have risen to the No. 2 ranking in the FCS as they get set to hit the road for a key Big Sky Conference matchup at Northern Arizona.

Against UNC, quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat threw five touchdown passes — three to wideout Brooks Davis, who finished with 205 yards through the air as part of a crisp and efficient offensive performance. Montana is now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky standings.

Davis joins this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, joining hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran to talk about his offseason workload, his synergy with Ah Yat and his record progress through the first six games of his sophomore season: Entering this week, Davis has already caught 53 passes for 772 yards and six TDs.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Montana WR Brooks Davis a nightmare for Big Sky defenses

Also joining the show this week is first-year head coach Bobby Kennedy to discuss last week's win over UNC. And then Hansen and Corcoran set the stage for this week's ranked matchup against No. 13 Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks are coming off a 38-31 road win last week at ranked Idaho State.

Montana's game at Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky) is set for 3 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage for Montana and NAU begins at 2:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

