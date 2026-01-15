MISSOULA — The first Brawl of the Wild games of the 2025-26 seasons are looming for the Montana basketball teams.

Lady Griz coach Nate Harris, as well as men's coach Travis DeCuire and senior forward Te'Jon Sawyer, join this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Montana basketball teams zero in on Brawl of the Wild

Hansen and Corcoran begin the show by breaking down the seasons so far for the UM teams. The Griz men are 9-8 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky play, while the Lady Griz are 3-12 overall with an 0-4 mark in conference.

DeCuire and Harris also talk about the seasons and preview the upcoming matchups with Montana State. The Montana and Montana State women tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman, and the Cats and Griz men play in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN.

Sawyer joins the show to talk about his career, coming back to UM for a final season, his recovery from a knee injury and the season as a whole. The 6-foot-8 forward is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points per game this season. He leads the team with 5.2 rebounds per game.