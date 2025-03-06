Griz Insider: Montana basketball teams set for Big Sky tournaments

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons on Monday and are now set for the Big Sky Conference tournaments, which begin Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

The Griz men finished the regular season in style, rallying past Eastern Washington in a "Dahlberg After Dark" game to clinch a share of the Big Sky title. Montana (22-9 overall, 15-3 Big Sky) won 11 of 12 games to close the regular season and is the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament. The Griz will play Northern Arizona or Eastern Washington in a quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Lady Griz, meanwhile, are the sixth seed for the Big Sky tournament and will play third-seeded Idaho in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The Montana women lost their regular-season finale at Eastern Washington to snap a two-game winning streak.

Montana coaches Travis DeCuire and Nate Harris join this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana radio voice Riley Corcoran. The coaches recap the ends of their regular seasons and look ahead to the conference tournaments.

Watch the complete episode of Griz Insider in the video above.

