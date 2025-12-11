MISSOULA — After routing South Dakota State 50-29 in the second round of the FCS playoffs, third-seeded Montana now turns its attention to the other team from the Mount Rushmore State.

The Grizzlies will host No. 11-seeded South Dakota inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a quarterfinal game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.

To set the scene for the upcoming game against the Coyotes, Griz coach Bobby Hauck and quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat join this week's edition of the Griz Insider. The show is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Keali'i Ah Yat talks development, breakout season; Montana readies for South Dakota

Hauck breaks down the win over the Jackrabbits and looks ahead to the matchup with USD. Montana has won the past seven games in the series — including the teams' last meeting in 2022 — and owns a 14-6 all-time advantage over the Coyotes.

Ah Yat joins the show for a wide-ranging discussion on his breakout campaign for the Griz. The redshirt-sophomore from Hawaii is the son of Griz legend Brian Ah Yat but has made his own name this season. Keali'i Ah Yat has passed for 3,514 yards and 29 touchdowns on the year and was sensational in the game against SDSU. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards and four TDs in the win. Ah Yat was named first-team All-Big Sky for his efforts on the year.

Keali'i Ah Yat's 3,514 passing yards are the fifth-most all-time by a Montana quarterback. His father threw for 3,615 in 1996, Dave Dickenson had 3,640 in 1993, Craig Ochs had 3,807 in 2004 and Dickenson set the program record with 4,176 passing yards in 1995.