Griz Insider: Everything on the line for Montana in battle with Montana State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are one win away from a perfect regular season — and from all the privileges that come with it.

No. 2-ranked Montana (11-0, 7-0 Big Sky) hosts No. 3 Montana State (9-2, 7-0) in a high-stakes Brawl of the Wild on Saturday. The winner will be crowned outright Big Sky champion and will likely have home-field advantage through the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Ace Sauerwein are joined by Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck and safety T.J. Rausch.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Hauck and Rausch take a look back at last week's 63-17 road blowout of Portland State and also look forward with a preview of this week's game against the Bobcats — the 124th meeting between the rivals.

Rausch, a Missoula Sentinel product, is coming off one of his best games as a Grizzly. Rausch had two of Montana's five interceptions against the Vikings, and also finished with three tackles and a pass breakup.

Rausch and the Grizzlies' defense have so far intercepted 18 passes this season, the most in the Big Sky Conference and No. 2 in the entire FCS.

Saturday's Brawl of the Wild kicks off at noon from Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and will air statewide on local CBS stations.

