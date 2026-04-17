MISSOULA — It’s the end of the line for this season of the Griz Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports’ Kyle Hansen and the Montana play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran. The duo closes out the series with an episode looking at spring football for the Grizzlies and a look at the year in UM athletics.

Hansen and Corcoran start with an in-depth look back at Montana’s spring football season — from key transfer additions to the spring game — and how first-year head coach Bobby Kennedy is shaping the program’s future.

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Griz Insider: Closing spring ball with Bobby Kennedy, and a UM year in review

Kennedy then joins the show to share insights from his first few months at the helm, what he learned from spring practices, and the priorities for the program as it continues into the offseason.

The episode also features updates on other spring sports at the University of Montana, along with a year-in-review of Grizzly athletics. Hansen and Corcoran revisit the moments, accomplishments and storylines that have so-far defined UM’s year.

As the athletic calendar enters its final months, the episode offers a look at where Montana stands with perspective on key developments and moments that shaped the past year, and a picture of what’s next for the Griz.