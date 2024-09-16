Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Former Montana LB Braxton Hill signed by CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

KPAX 102823 GRIZ FB NORTHERN COLORADO9.jpg
Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Braxton Hill (35) warms up before a game between Montana and Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
KPAX 102823 GRIZ FB NORTHERN COLORADO9.jpg
Posted
and last updated

REGINA, Sask. — Former Montana linebacker Braxton Hill was signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League on Monday.

Hill, a former standout at Anaconda High School, was a team captain at Montana and was named a second-team All-American by Stats Perform following the 2023 season. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

In 2023, Hill led the Big Sky Conference with 128 total tackles and was a first-team All-Big Sky performer. He helped the Griz reach the FCS national championship game.

The Roughriders are currently 5-7-1 and in third place in the CFL West division standings. Their next game is Friday on the road against the Calgary Stampeders.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state