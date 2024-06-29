Former Griz Josh Bannan, ex-Bobcats RaeQuan Battle, Darius Brown II get NBA Summer League opportunities

LAS VEGAS — Former Montana Grizzlies player Josh Bannan and ex-Montana State Bobcats RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown II are set to play in the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Bannan will play with the L.A. Clippers. Battle is joining the Charlotte Hornets while Brown, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract, will play with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

KYLE HANSEN / MTN Sports Montana State's RaeQuan Battle drives with the ball during a semifinal game against Weber State during the Big Sky Conference tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

Bannan most recently played for the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in his native Australia. In his rookie season in 2023-24, Bannan averaged 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 19 games.

Bannan was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a junior at Montana in 2022-23, averaging 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to go along with a team-high 112 assists. He shot 50% from the field overall, 40% from the 3-point arc and and 77% from the foul line. Bannan averaged 35.1 minutes in 31 games.

Bannan was a second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore following the 2021-22 season. For his career, he appeared in 91 games with 86 starts and scored 1,191 points.

Bannan decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility with the Grizzlies to turn pro following the 2022-23 season.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana State's Darius Brown II looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena.

Battle, from Tulalip, Washington, played at Montana State for two seasons from 2021-23. During the 2022-23 season Battle averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection and was named MVP of the 2023 conference tournament.

Battle began his career at Washington, where he played two seasons. He finished his career at West Virginia in the 2023-24 season and led the Mountaineers in scoring at 16.1 points per game.

Brown, from Pasadena, California, spent the 2022-23 season at MSU and was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the year while also being named third-team all-conference. Brown averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists that season.

Brown began his carer at Cal State Northridge, where he played four seasons, then ended his career at Utah State in 2023-24 under former Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle.

The NBA Summer League, which consists of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, the Salt Lake City Summer League and the California Classic, begins its 2024 campaign in early July.