Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Former Montana DL Alex Gubner signs deal with Kansas City Chiefs following minicamp

Alex Gubner
James Dobson / MTN Sports
Montana lineman Alex Gubner was named 2023 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year.
Alex Gubner
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2024

BILLINGS — Former Montana All-America defensive tackle Alex Gubner has reportedly signed a rookie contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Gubner, an undrafted free agent, initially tried out at the Chiefs' rookie minicamp in early May and then was invited to a mandatory three-day minicamp that wrapped up Thursday at team headquarters. He also previously tried out for Broncos as a rookie minicamp invitee.

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star first reported Gubner's signing on Thursday. Gubner is next expected to participate in the Chiefs' training camp beginning in July.

Gubner, at 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds, was named the Big Sky Conference's defensive player of the year following the 2023 season in which he had 45 tackles, 9.5 for tackles for loss, and three sacks as the Griz reached the FCS national championship game.

The West Hills, Calif., product finished his career with 124 total tackles (48 solo) and 28.5 tackles for loss with 10.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Gubner earned All-America status from four publications at the end of his senior year. He became the first defensive tackle or interior lineman from Montana to win the Big SKy's defensive MVP honor.

Gubner was one of four ex-Grizzlies to try out for NFL teams. Safety Nash Fouch (Giants), punter Travis Benham (Jets) and center A.J. Forbes (Seahawks) also received rookie minicamp invites following the draft in April.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state