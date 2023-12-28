Former Drummond-Philipsburg standout Kade Cutler flips to Montana from Montana State

MISSOULA — After growing up a Griz football fan, Kade Cutler is now a future Montana Grizzly.

Cutler, a former all-state quarterback and defensive back for the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op of Flint Creek, spent the past two seasons with the Montana State football program. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month and announced his commitment to Montana on Wednesday.

Thankful for this opportunity in Missoula. All in! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/QBA4Jc3k6e — Kade Cutler (@CutlerKade) December 28, 2023

Out of high school, Cutler originally chose the Bobcats — who were then coached by Jeff Choate, a former teammate of Mike Cutler, Kade's father, at Western Montana College (now Montana Western) — over the Grizzlies and Frontier Conference schools Carroll College, Montana Tech and Montana Western. He redshirted for MSU in 2022 and saw action in 2023 at defensive back against Cal Poly and Eastern Washington. He logged his only career tackle against Eastern Washington.

In high school, Kade Cutler was a talented do-everything athlete while playing for his coach father with the Flint Creek Titans. He was the starting quarterback when the Titans won the 8-Man state championships in 2018 and 2020 and a reserve when they won the 2017 title.

With the Griz, Kade Cutler will reunite with fellow former Flint Creek standout Jaxon Lee. Lee helped the Titans to the 2017 and 2018 titles before transferring to Sentinel High School in Missoula to finish his high school career. Lee, a junior safety for the Griz, has 46 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season, returning one of the interceptions and the fumble for touchdowns.