Five players score in double figures as Montana Lady Griz get first win of season

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Five players scored in double figures as the Montana Lady Griz picked up their first win of the season over Grand Canyon University 76-71 on Monday evening.

Mack Konig led the way for UM with 15 points while Dani Bartsch added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Carmen Gfeller and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each added 11 points and freshman Macey Huard tacked on 10 off of the bench.

UM shot 43.4% from the field and went 9 for 26 from deep and went 21 for 27 from the free throw line.

The Lady Griz overcame 17 turnovers and forced GCU into 15 turnovers and out-rebounded them 33 to 28. After tough home matches against Gonzaga and Washington State to open the season, UM picked up its first victory against a team that beat them a season ago.

GCU (2-2) shot 50% from the field and shot 6 for 17 from deep as Trinity San Antonio, Naudia Evans and Olivia Lane all scored 16 points each.

UM next plays on Monday, Nov. 27 at home when they host Dickinson State.