Five Montana Grizzlies qualify for NCAA West First Round track and field meet

MISSOULA — The Montana track and field program will send five athletes to College Station, Texas, next week for the NCAA West First Round. Ashley Carroll, Matthew Hockett, Kyle Iorg, Carson Weeden and Erin Wilde will represent the Grizzlies at the regional meet.

The top 48 athletes from the West Region qualify for the First Round, which will be held May 28-31.

Wilde, the now five-time Big Sky Champion in the women’s high jump, will be making her third straight appearance at regionals. She placed 38th as a freshman and 27th as a sophomore.

The Whitefish product is tied for 34th in the West with her mark of 5-10 set earlier this year at the Al Manuel Invitational.

Ashley Carroll reached the First Round in the women’s javelin. The runner-up at last week’s Big Sky Championship, Carroll has a season-best mark of 152-7 set at the Bengal Invitational on May 2. She ranks 47th in the region.

Carroll is making her first regional appearance. The sophomore from Shepherd placed fourth in the Big Sky as a freshman and followed it up with a second-place finish in 2025.

The Grizzlies will have two representatives in the men’s javelin competition. Kyle Iorg and Matthew Hockett will both be competing on Wednesday.

Iorg is ranked 21st in the West with a mark of 226-10 set at the Bengal Invitational on May 2. The true freshman improved in three straight meets during the regular season to reach the mark. He placed third at the Big Sky Championships last week.

Senior Matthew Hockett, who finished as the runner-up at the Big Sky Championships, will be going to his third career regional meet. He placed 41st in 2022 and 35th in 2023 before redshirting last season.

Hockett is ranked 28th in the region with his mark of 223-2 set in the season opening Al Manuel Invitational.

Carson Weeden locked up his spot in the First Round with a school-record performance at the Big Sky Championships. Weeden had a triple PR in Sacramento to finish second in the league with a mark of 17-4.5.

Weeden is ranked 27th in the region with his mark and will be making his first regional appearance.

Hockett and Iorg will compete on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Weeden will also be in action on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The women’s javelin competition for Carroll begins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and Wilde will wrap up Montana’s meet at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.