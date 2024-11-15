First-half Cal Poly shooting sets Montana Lady Griz back in 65-55 loss

MISSOULA — Montana fell behind early against Cal Poly on Thursday and could not find a rhythm during what ended up being a 65-55 loss at Dahlberg Arena.

The Mustangs went 7 for 11 from 3-point distance in the first half, with three apiece from Annika Shah and Mary Carter.

It was the opposite story for the Lady Griz who only made 1 of 11 3s in the first half, which helped Cal Poly go into halftime with a 39-25 lead.

Montana could not stop the scoring duo of Shah and Carter, who scored 21 and 16 points, respectively.

The Lady Griz will next host Washington of the Big Ten on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.