FCS championship press conference with South Dakota State coach Jimmy Rogers

FRISCO, Texas — On Friday morning, South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers met the media for a press conference at Toyota Stadium, two days ahead of the FCS national championship game between the Jackrabbits and the Montana Grizzlies.

Rogers, in his first season leading the SDSU program, brings his team into the title game with the No. 1 overall playoff seed, a 14-0 record and riding a 28-game winning streak.

Rogers discussed the matchup with the Grizzlies, his impression of Montana's run to the championship stage, his team's focus entering the game, and several other topics.

The Jackrabbits and Grizzlies are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at noon Mountain time. The game will be televised on ABC. To watch Rogers' press conference, see the video player above.