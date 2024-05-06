Ex-Montana DT Alex Gubner competes at Chiefs minicamp, will also try out with Broncos

MISSOULA — Montana defensive tackle Alex Gubner, the 2023 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, participated in an NFL rookie minicamp with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and will also try out with the Denver Broncos later this week.

According to the Grizzlies' sports information office, Gubner wasn't signed by the Chiefs after their camp wrapped up Monday and he will next compete at the Broncos' rookie minicamp May 10-12.

Gubner, listed on Montana's roster last season at 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds, earned All-America status from four publications at the end of his senior year. He became the first defensive tackle or interior lineman from Montana to win the Big SKy's defensive MVP honor.

The West Hills, Calif., product helped the Grizzlies' defense surrender just 108.5 rushing yards per game last year, the fewest in the Big Sky and third-fewest in the FCS. Montana also had the nation's No. 3-ranked third-down defense, allowing teams to convert just 29% of the time.

Gubner had 45 tackles, 9.5 for loss, and three sacks as the Griz reached the FCS national championship game. He finished his career with 124 total tackles (48 solo) and 28.5 tacles for loss with 10.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Gubner was the fourth Montana player to pick up a rookie tryout after the NFL draft, following safety Nash Fouch (Giants), punter Travis Benham (Jets) and center A.J. Forbes (Seahawks).