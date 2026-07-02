Eric Price returning to Montana to coach wide receivers

MISSOULA — After spending the spring as an offensive coordinator for the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League, veteran offensive coach Eric Price has returned to Missoula to coach Montana's wide receivers, head coach Bobby Kennedy announced Thursday.



Price returns to UM for the 2026 season, marking his second year on the Grizzly staff after joining the program as an offensive analyst in 2025. He takes over the wide receiver room from Kennedy, who was hired as Montana's 38th head coach in February.



Price brings more than three decades of offensive coaching experience to Montana, with extensive stops at the NFL, UFL, USFL, FBS and FCS levels. He most recently served as a wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs.



Over the course of his career, Price has established himself as one of the most experienced offensive coaches in college and professional football, working as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He has spent 14 seasons as an offensive coordinator and primary play-caller, including stints at Alabama, UTEP, Memphis and Tulane.



“No. 1, he has great experience. He’s coached with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets on top of a ton of college experience. He’s produced a lot of great players over the years. He worked with us last year and did a great job helping me plan third downs as well,” Kennedy said.



"He also has the ability to teach guys new techniques and is demanding of them. His temperament is much like mine. He has a great demeanor, is invested in the players and the guys respond to him really well. I'm excited to have him back."



Price's professional experience spans 11 seasons, with stops at the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and in spring professional football with the Houston Gamblers and Houston Roughnecks.

With the Jaguars, he served as an assistant wide receivers coach and helped the team reach the 2017 AFC Championship Game. Earlier, he was part of a Jets staff under head coach Herm Edwards that won a playoff game in 2001. He completed a spring season as offensive coordinator for the UFL's Houston Gamblers in 2023, a role he held through this past spring.



His collegiate coaching career has taken him to Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Hawaii, Washington State, UTEP, Memphis, Tulane, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Weber State and now Montana. As a graduate assistant at Miami in 1992-93, he was part of a Hurricanes staff that played in the 1993 national championship game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.



“Last year was great just getting a feel for Montana and how things are done here. It was fun to be around, but I’m really excited to come back as the full-time receivers coach. I’m happy to be here,” Price said.



“I was excited when Coach Kennedy asked me to be the receivers coach. This is where I want to be. My son is here. At this point in my career, I think I’m as happy as I’ve ever been.”



Price’s son, Drew, is currently a freshman quarterback on the Grizzly roster. Since 2023, Price has also coached the next generation of quarterbacks and receivers at the Price Elite Passing Academy, a venture he founded with his father, longtime Washington State head coach Mike Price.