Entertaining predictions, knowledge from Billings Griz fans flying to Frisco

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 05, 2024
BILLINGS - A sold-out American Airlines jet left Billings Friday afternoon filled mostly with University of Montana fans flying to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to cheer on their beloved Griz in Sunday's FCS National Championship Game.

In the video above, MTN's Scott Breen heard some entertaining answers from Griz die-hards regarding predictions and game knowledge for Sunday's showdown in Frisco, Texas, with top-ranked, defending national champion South Dakota State.

Sunday's game kicks off at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC.

