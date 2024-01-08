Championship postgame: South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers, players break down win over Montana

FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State's yearlong defense of its FCS championship ended with another title Sunday in a 23-3 victory over Montana at Toyota Stadium.

The Jackrabbits finished their season with a 15-0 record, extended their winning streak to 29 games and left no doubt about their supremacy at the FCS level. Afterward, head coach Jimmy Rogers, quarterback Mark Gronowski and linebackers Adam Bock and Isaiah Stalbird met the media.

South Dakota State limited the Grizzlies to 47 rushing yards on 30 attempts and stole three turnovers. A goal-line stop on fourth down on Montana's opening drive was a crucial moment that set the tone for the remainder of the game.

"This is the best defense in FCS history, and I'm proud of that," Rogers said. "I'm proud of this football team, proud to go back to back, proud to do it with these guys, and blessed to be the head coach of South Dakota State."

To watch the entire South Dakota State postgame championship press conference, see the video player above.