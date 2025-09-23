A 'truly amazing' touchdown moment for Browning's Tommy Running Rabbit in Montana win over Indiana State

MISSOULA — Montana's 63-20 win over Indiana State last Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium allowed for players who may not normally see the field get meaningful reps.

One of them who got in and made an impact is redshirt freshman Tommy Running Rabbit from Browning.

Running Rabbit rushed for 42 yards on seven carries, with the most important one coming on fourth and 6 at the Sycamores' 12-yard line in the fourth quarter where he broke tackles and ran into the end zone for his first career collegiate touchdown.

Browning's Tommy Running Rabbit scores first collegiate touchdown in Montana's win over Indiana State

"It was amazing, I shed a tear to my eye," Running Rabbit told MTN Sports postgame Saturday. "It was that truly amazing. I mean, I don't know, it's just unbelievable for me."

Saturday was the first game in which Running Rabbit got playing time in his short tenure with the Griz thus far and clearly made the most of it.

He of course embraced the moment with his teammates after crossing the goal line.

"They knew it was my first one, they were so happy for me," Running Rabbit said. "They're all my boys too. So I mean, I love them."

Scoring on fourth and 6 is not easy. Running Rabbit explained how he was able to do it.

"My idea on that play was to push left, get as much push as I can and then cut to the right and break a tackle and try to get a touchdown," Running Rabbit said.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck said Running Rabbit is a hard worker.

"He's popular with his teammates and his coaches," Hauck said. "Everybody's pretty fired up that he was able to get in and make a play."

Running Rabbit said he hopes his impact in Saturday's win provides motivation to younger Native American athletes.

"All the people that look up to me ... I like it," Running Rabbit said. "I hope there's more Browning people that come up to the higher level of sports and I hope I'm the one that's inspiring them.

"I like to motivate kids. And the reason I'm doing this is for them."

Being a redshirt freshman means that Running Rabbit did not see time at all last season, so he had to earn his chance at getting reps in cases of games like Saturday.

"I've worked a lot to be where I am right now and to play," Running Rabbit said. "It was a hard year my first year, but we got through it."

Running Rabbit and No. 5 Montana sit at 3-0 following the first three non-conference games of the season and open up competition in the Big Sky against No. 8 Idaho this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be at home and nationally televised on ESPN2.

