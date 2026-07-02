Bobby Kennedy, Montana betting on longer-term future with new contract

MISSOULA — After initially signing for a one-year contract in February, Bobby Kennedy has agreed to a new deal that can keep him at the University of Montana through the 2029 season.

Since taking over as head football coach, Kennedy has been hard at work recruiting new players and keeping the current ones on the roster.

Kennedy hopes to continue that work now that he is signed to lead the program long-term.

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'We've got a great program': Bobby Kennedy and Kent Haslam speak on head coach's new contract

“I think they saw the positive things that I was doing and then also the support we had from the team,” Kennedy said. “You know, the staff, and we didn't lose a guy in the transfer portal, and so obviously the players were excited.

“So, yeah, it means a lot that they were willing to step up and, and like I said, my commitment to the University of Montana is unwavering. So, I'm excited about that. “

While the new contract may come as a surprise to some given it is Kennedy’s first season as a head coach, UM athletic director Kent Haslam says signing Kennedy to a new contract was an easy decision after seeing his commitment to the team.

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Full Press Conference

“My thought process was (to) bring some stability, give him a commitment from the University of Montana that allows him to go and tell folks, look, I'm committed here, they're committed to me,” Haslam said.

“What really changed was you get to spend five months working with somebody, you learn about them, and you learn what their values are, you learn what their work ethic is, you learn what their priorities are, and it's the greatest job interview you can have.“

With that stability, Kennedy wants to continue building up the Griz and fulfill his hope of making Montana his last coaching job.

“This University is a special place,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a great program with great kids, and I want to be here for as long as I can be here.”

