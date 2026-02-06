Big Timber teammates, friends share reaction and warm wishes for retired Bobby Hauck

BIG TIMBER — The walls of Big Timber High School are a reminder that former standout Bobby Hauck and his family still loom large.

“He's still staying connected, even though his schedule is really busy. He's able to keep in touch, and I know that he still feels his roots here," said Pat Hansen, a local historian. "He's spoken at sports banquets in the spring as a guest speaker. He's spoken at eighth grade graduation."

“My son played with Tim and my daughter played with Katie, and they were back and forth across the alley where we lived," said former Big Timber teacher and Hauck neighbor Linda Johnson. "Eleanor and Bob were Jeff's godparents. I was Katie's God sponsor. We spent Holidays together and did all sorts of things like played cards. ... He and the coaches would come up and go to our cabin and fish, so I'd always get a ticket to the Missoula homecoming."

Hauck spent his childhood years competing in primarily football and baseball with his friends around town, building memories and bonds that have lasted the 40-plus years since his high school graduation.

“True story — third, fourth, fifth grade we all had our different uniforms. We had helmets and we had pads. His dad was there supervising that no one would have an attitude, because he wouldn't allow it," said Rob Henthorn, who was inducted into Big Timber's Bob Hauck Hall of Fame on Friday and was a teammate of Bobby's. "So I've been one of Bobby's friends for 60 years."

Naturally then it was big news in this small town when on Wednesday the Big Sky’s winningest football coach decided to hang it up.

“He's been doing it a long time and I thought, it's time for him to de-stress and relax a little bit," Hansen said. "He hadn't really given any indication ahead of time, but I wasn't totally surprised because of his length of service."

“Good for you. The time, the effort, the work, the energy, the 24/7, the never giving up Saturdays — it's hard. It's probably the hardest job in Montana because you have 900,000 people that critique you and what you do and it's never good enough," Henthorn said. "Good for him. It's been a hell of a run and now I sent him a text, 'Every day is Saturday.'"

No more busy Saturdays for Bobby, and the folks in Big Timber couldn’t be happier for him.