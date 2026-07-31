'Big Sky U' leadership program helps assistants build path toward head coaching Jobs

BILLINGS — Assistant coaches from around the Big Sky Conference took part in Big Sky U this past weekend at the league's annual kickoff event in Spokane, Wash.

Big Sky U is a development and leadership program for aspiring head coaches.

"Mock interviews, which I think were valuable. We got a chance to meet with all the Big Sky coaches, media training and training on teamwork," Montana State assistant Jody Owens said. "It was a lot jam-packed within a day but very helpful for our development as coaches."

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Big Sky U prepares assistants for head coaching jobs

"Thankful for the opportunity, and we want to make the best of it," Montana's Eric Sanders said. "Anything someone says might be useful and we don't want to miss it. It is what we make of it."

Sanders is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Montana, while Owens is MSU's assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Both had their eyes opened a bit to what really makes a successful head coach.

“Opportunities are unique for each person, each place, and a lot of times it's about timing," Sanders said. "I'll just speak for myself — I'm trying to make the most of this opportunity and learn what I can."

"One of the biggest things I've gathered through my time through the experience is how much is not about football. It's about people and organizing people," Owens said. "Being able to structure things and planning and getting out ahead and hiring the right people."

For Sanders, last weekend was also an opportunity to get to know the other coaches in the conference on a more personal, friendly level before the teams turn enemies for the remainder of the fall.

“Several of these guys I've known for a few years now, so we can talk about each other's families and life situations. And that's progressed in our relationships as we've known each other," Sanders said.

"That's been really cool to see these guys that I might see for 10 minutes prior to a game, now I get to be around them a whole weekend. It's terrific. Just seeing my buddies."

If the Montana schools perform as expected this fall, Sanders and Owens could increase their profile as coaching candidates.

