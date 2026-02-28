Avery Waddington scores 29, hits last-second shot to snap Montana skid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Avery Waddington made a turnaround shot in the lane with 1.6 seconds left to lift Montana to a 55-53 road victory over Portland State on Saturday in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

The Lady Griz took possession with 10 seconds left in a tie game after a Portland State turnover. After a timeout, Waddington drove the lane, spun and lifted a shot that hit nothing but net to put Montana in front. A final heave by Portland State missed, and by virtue of the win Montana snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Waddington finished with 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting to lead the Lady Griz. She hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts. Jocelyn Land was the only other Montana player in double figures, scoring 10 points. Kennedy Gillette pulled down 10 rebounds for UM.

Montana prevailed despite shooting just 39% from the floor and making just 4 of 5 foul shots.

Cici Ellington led Portland State with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Moffat scored 10 points for the Vikings.

With the win, the Lady Griz moved their record to 8-20 overall and to 5-12 in the Big Sky standings. Montana will close the regular season Monday at home against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. The Big Sky Conference postseason tournament gets under way next Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

