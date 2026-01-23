High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Avery Waddington, Montana Lady Griz hold off Weber State, win 2nd straight

Montana Lady Griz at Weber State
MTN Sports
Montana Lady Griz at Weber State
Posted

OGDEN, Utah — The Montana women's basketball team built a double-digit lead and then held off a Weber State rally to clinch a 51-50 win Thursday, giving the Lady Griz two consecutive Big Sky Conference wins since starting league play with five straight losses.

Montana led 29-22 at halftime and grew the lead to as many as 12 points — 36-24 — midway through the third quarter. Weber State rallied to tie the game at 44-44 with 4:29 to play, but Avery Waddington refused to let the Lady Griz lose.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard scored all 10 of Montana's fourth-quarter points, including a crucial 3-pointer that broke the 44-44 tie and then two layups in the final minute to keep the Lady Griz in front.

After Waddington's final basket with 30 seconds to play, Antoniette Emma-Nnopu rattled in a bucket to get the Wildcats within 51-50. But Montana was able to run out the clock — fittingly with Waddington dribbling out the final ticks — and the Lady Griz escaped with the win.

Waddington scored a game-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. She added eight rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot to her stat line. Rae Ehrman chipped in 12 points for Montana, which led for more than 33 minutes of the game.

Emma-Nnopu paced Weber State with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. She also had two blocks and three steals.

Montana (5-13 overall, 2-5 Big Sky) will look for its third consecutive win Saturday against Idaho State. The Lady Griz and Bengals are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. in Pocatello, Idaho.

Weber State (6-14, 0-7) has lost seven consecutive games to start its Big Sky Conference schedule. The Wildcats host Montana State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state