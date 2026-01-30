Avery Waddington has career night, Montana women win 4th straight

MISSOULA — Avery Waddington scored a career-high 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help Montana beat Portland State 69-63 in Big Sky Conference women's basketball Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena. It was the fourth win in a row for the Lady Griz.

Waddington hit 13 of 20 field goals and scored 13 fourth-quarter points as Montana outpaced the Vikings 23-13 in the final 10 minutes. Portland State went nearly seven minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Rae Ehrman added 13 points off the bench for Montana and Draya Wacker pulled down 11 rebounds and made four key free throws in the final minute.

Neither team shot well; Montana made just 39.7% of its attempts while the Vikings connected on only 35.7%. The teams combined to make just 5 of 43 3-point attempts.

Kyleigh Brown had 20 points to lead Portland State. Her three foul shots tied the game 63-63 with 55 seconds left. But a driving layup by Waddington on the ensuing possession gave the Lady Griz the lead for good.

Montana is now 7-13 overall and 4-5 in the Big Sky Conference. The Lady Griz will welcome Sacramento State to Dahlberg Arena on Saturday.

