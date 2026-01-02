As portal window opens, OL Colin Amick latest to leave Montana; WR Brooks Davis staying

MISSOULA — Right tackle Colin Amick on Thursday became the latest Montana football player to announce his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The portal window officially opened on Friday.

A redshirt freshman from Sammamish, Wash., Amick appeared in 11 of Montana's 15 games in 2025, making seven starts. The 6-foot-6, 292 pound Amick helped the Grizzlies average 41 points and 457.0 offensive yards per game.

Amick and UM's offensive line helped pave the way for running back Eli Gillman to rush for 1,540 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gillman was named Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year. Quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, meanwhile, threw for 4,070 yards and 33 scores, and Montana quarterbacks were sacked just 23 times on more than 500 dropbacks.

Amick was named a freshman All-American by FCS Football Central.

Amick was one of six known Montana players to enter the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon. The others are cornerback Kyon Loud, safety Diezel Wilkinson, linebacker Caleb Otlewski, and defensive backs Justus Breston and Rashid Monsour.

However, on Friday Montana wide receiver and fellow FCS Football Central freshman All-American Brooks Davis indicated on social media that he is staying with the Grizzlies. There was some speculation that Davis, a Brentwood, Calif., product who starred at UM this past season, might depart.

Davis and Ah Yat both announced their intention to remain with the Grizzlies for 2026.

The NCAA transfer portal window is open until Jan. 16.

